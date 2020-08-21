-
Bo Hoag shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Bo Hoag makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.
At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Hoag chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 213-yard par-3 green eighth, Hoag suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hoag chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.
