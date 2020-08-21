Billy Horschel hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Horschel finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Billy Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel had a fantastic chip-in on the 231-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 41 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

Horschel hit his tee shot 266 yards to the native area on the 421-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

Horschel his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.