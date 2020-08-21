Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.