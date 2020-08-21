-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Andrew Landry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee is in 4th at 12 under.
Landry got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Landry's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Landry got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 1 under for the round.
