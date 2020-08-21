Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Cameron Davis and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Brian Harman are tied for 6th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Noren hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Noren hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Noren's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.