In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Cameron Davis, Scottie Scheffler, and Danny Lee are tied for 1st at 12 under; Kevin Kisner is in 4th at 11 under; and Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Scott got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Scott hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Scott to even for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Scott's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Scott got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 1 under for the round.