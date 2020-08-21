In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 13 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.