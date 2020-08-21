-
Adam Long posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Long finished his round tied for 20th at 7 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee, Louis Oosthuizen, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Adam Long sank his approach from 134 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Adam Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Long chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
