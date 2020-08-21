In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 211 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and one putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hadwin's tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.