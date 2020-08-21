-
Abraham Ancer shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 10 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer's 150-yard approach leaves 10 feet and he makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Danny Lee and Harris English are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 1 under for the round.
Ancer hit his tee shot 283 yards to the native area on the 516-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
