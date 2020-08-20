-
Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Zach Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Johnson got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Johnson's 241 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
