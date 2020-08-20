-
Zac Blair shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zac Blair hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Blair had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.
