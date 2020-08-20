In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Zhang got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Zhang's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Zhang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Zhang had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Zhang's his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.