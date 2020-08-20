-
Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Xander Schauffele makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
