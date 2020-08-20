In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Clark got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Clark hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Clark's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Clark hit his 223 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.