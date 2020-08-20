  • Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Webb Simpson hits his 36-yard chip shot on the par-5 7th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson’s near eagle chip shot at THE NORTHERN TRUST

