Webb Simpson rebounds from poor front in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Webb Simpson’s near eagle chip shot at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Webb Simpson hits his 36-yard chip shot on the par-5 7th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Webb Simpson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Simpson's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
