Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On his tee stroke on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Viktor Hovland went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hovland hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.