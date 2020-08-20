-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Hatton's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Hatton hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hatton's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.
