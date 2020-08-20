  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020 at TPC Boston, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs.
    Fantasy

    Daily Fantasy preview for THE NORTHERN TRUST

    Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020 at TPC Boston, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs.