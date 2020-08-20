In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Hatton's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Hatton hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hatton's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Hatton had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.