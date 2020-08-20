In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Duncan's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.