Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Merritt's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt's tee shot went 300 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 156 yards to the native area, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.