Tony Finau shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Finau's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Finau hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
