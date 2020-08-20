Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Tommy Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Fleetwood had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Fleetwood at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Fleetwood's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Fleetwood hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 7 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 8 under for the round.

Fleetwood's tee shot went 218 yards to the native area, his second shot went 35 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 213-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Fleetwood to 7 under for the round.