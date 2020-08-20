-
Tom Lewis shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tom Lewis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Lewis hit his next to the fringe. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Lewis's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lewis hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Lewis to 4 over for the round.
