Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Hoge hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's tee shot went 172 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hoge's tee shot went 214 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 213-yard par-3 green eighth, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even for the round.