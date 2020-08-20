In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Tiger Woods hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woods finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Tiger Woods got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tiger Woods to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to even-par for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Woods hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woods to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Woods chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Woods chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 3 under for the round.

Woods hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Woods to 3 under for the round.