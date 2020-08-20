-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Talor Gooch in the first round at the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gooch finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Louis Oosthuizen and Ian Poulter; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Harry Higgs, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Talor Gooch's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Gooch hit his 228 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.