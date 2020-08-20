-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im’s 18-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Sungjae Im makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Im his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Im hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 3 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 4 over for the round.
-
-
