In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Sung Kang chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sung Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 158 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.