Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Kim chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 213-yard par-3 green eighth, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.
