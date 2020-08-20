Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Lowry's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Lowry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Lowry had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.