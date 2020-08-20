-
-
Sepp Straka putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Sepp Straka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Brendan Steele are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Sepp Straka got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 15th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Straka's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
Straka hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.