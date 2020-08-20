Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Muñoz's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This was his 7th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 7 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Muñoz's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.