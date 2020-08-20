  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • At the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, the top of the 2019-20 standings features five players age 25 or younger, including Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Cameron Champ, and Scottie Scheffler.
    Best Of

    25 and younger in the top 25 in the FedExCup

    At the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, the top of the 2019-20 standings features five players age 25 or younger, including Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Cameron Champ, and Scottie Scheffler.