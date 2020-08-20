-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 213-yard par-3 green eighth, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
