In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Stallings hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 231-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Stallings hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Stallings to even for the round.