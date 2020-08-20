Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Charley Hoffman and Louis Oosthuizen; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Daniel Berger, Sebastián Muñoz, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 193 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 7 under for the round.

Piercy his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 6 under for the round.