In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Harrington hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a 207 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Harrington chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 1 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Harrington's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Harrington's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Harrington had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Harrington's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.