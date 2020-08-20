In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Scott Brown hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

Brown hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Brown's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Brown's 152 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 213 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.