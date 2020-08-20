-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Ryder's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
