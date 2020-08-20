-
-
Sam Burns putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Sam Burns birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.