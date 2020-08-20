In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Palmer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Palmer's 160 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 213-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.