Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 28 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ryan Moore hit 4 of 5 fairways and 5 of 7 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Moore's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
