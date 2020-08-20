-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 51st at 3 over; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 5 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 270 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Armour chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 second, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Armour's tee shot went 259 yards to the native area, his second shot went 127 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.
