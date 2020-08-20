-
Russell Henley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the first at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley makes eagle on No. 18 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Russell Henley makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Henley's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Henley hit his 214 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Henley to 7 under for the round.
