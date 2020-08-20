Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Sebastián Muñoz, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Rory Sabbatini had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Sabbatini had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sabbatini's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.