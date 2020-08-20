-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy’s dialed-in approach sets up 4-foot birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Rory McIlroy hits his 130-yard approach shot on the par-4 5th hole to 4 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 510-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, McIlroy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 third, McIlroy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, McIlroy's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
