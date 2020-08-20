In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Robby Shelton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Robby Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Shelton's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Shelton's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Shelton chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Shelton had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.