Rickie Fowler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Fowler hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler sank his approach from 164 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.