  • Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Richy Werenski talks about facing uncertainty after breaking his wrist last October and how perseverance has led to a breakout season.
    Interviews

    Richy Werenski on his breakout year prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST

    Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Richy Werenski talks about facing uncertainty after breaking his wrist last October and how perseverance has led to a breakout season.