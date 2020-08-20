-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Richy Werenski on his breakout year prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Richy Werenski talks about facing uncertainty after breaking his wrist last October and how perseverance has led to a breakout season.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Richy Werenski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Werenski's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
Werenski hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
