Phil Mickelson shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a 306 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Mickelson hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even-par for the round.
