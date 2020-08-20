-
Paul Casey shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Casey hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Casey chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
